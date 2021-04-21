Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This $13 Motivational Water Bottle Has 6,100+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Let's face it, the bottle you use will make or break your hydration routine!

By Emily Spain Apr 21, 2021 10:00 AM
EComm, Amazon’s Bestselling Motivational Water Bottle

Do you struggle with drinking enough water every day? We can relate.

It can be hard to remind yourself to stay hydrated during the day, especially when you have a million other things going on, but it's so important that you take the time to drink water. And an easy way to make your hydration routine more fun is this best-selling motivational water bottle! The 32 oz bottle features time markers to help you stay on top of your health goals, in addition to a flip top design that allows you to take it on the go.

Favofit Motivational Water Bottle with Strainer & Cleaning Brush

With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free Tritan plastic water bottle will help you drink more water. Additionally, you'll receive a brush for easy cleaning and a strainer to infuse your favorite fruits. Plus, you'll receive a bonus ebook of 25 infused water recipes to help elevate your hydration routine.

$13
Amazon

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I have bought many different kinds of water bottles over the past few years, and this is the best I have found. It has all the features I have been looking for to keep me on track to drink my daily quota of water throughout the day."

"The bottle is marketed as a motivational bottle and I think it hit its mark. I was concerned that I wasn't meeting the daily suggested requirement for water consumption. With the bottle's measurements clearly marked it helps keep you on track to meet the daily goal of 64 oz or 8, 8 oz glasses. The Favorfit bottle has been a huge help for someone I love, who was not getting sufficient hydration and it's helping her work toward a healthier lifestyle."

"Very lovely and good quality bottle. Encouraged me keep hydrated. Can hold warm water which is very important for me."

"This water bottle is legit my favorite I ever owned. I bought it because it's able to be carried during walks due to the strap. But I've been using it for 2+ weeks now and easily drink a gallon+ of water a day!"

