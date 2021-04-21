Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

E! Online Is Nominated for a Webby: Here's How to Celebrate (and Vote) For Us

We're already chilling the champagne, but we still need your help to bring home the title of Entertainment site at the 25th Annual People's Voice Webby Awards.

By Samantha Bergeson Apr 21, 2021 2:00 PMTags
AwardsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
We'd like to thank our founders, our parents, our team...oh wait, we still need a few extra votes from our dear and lovely readers! 

Here at E! Online, we are honored to be nominated in the Entertainment websites and mobile category at the 25th Annual People's Voice Webby Awards. Of course, it would be nice to bring home the title, so here's how to help us get there. Come on, who doesn't want to see yours truly win a trophy? It is awards season, after all!

Help us beat out our respective competition including Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Rotten Tomatoes and Happy Mag. We refuse to be snubbed this year, just like Leonardo DiCaprio for every single year prior to 2015. But, we digress.

Cast your digital ballot today! How? Well, let us tell you...

Voting is open now until May 6, and winners for all the awards will be announced on May 18. So head on over, vote for us and make your fandom heard!

photos
Oscars 2021 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Other top-tier talent like ourselves are also being recognized by the Webbys. We send out our sincere congratulations to fellow A-list nominees LeBron James, Issa Rae, James Corden, Jennifer Garner and Gordon Ramsay plus more celeb pals. See you in the winner's circle!

But only if you, dear reader, get out there and vote. We really appreciate it, and so does Leo (he literally has E! O-nline in his name).

For more awards news, be sure to click here.

