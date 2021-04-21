Bling Empire's Cherie Chan Gave Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn On-Camera Birth Advice

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant

Fans may get to experience the birth of Christine Quinn's baby firsthand.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Bling Empire star Cherie Chan revealed the labor advice she gave the Selling Sunset star, especially when it comes to filming the birth. As E! News readers well know, back in February, it was revealed that Christine and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child.

And, as Cherie told E! News, she has since advised the blonde real estate agent to "take it easy," adding, "Obviously, caring for the baby is No. 1 above anything else."

On whether Christine will film her baby's arrival, Cherie stayed tight-lipped. However, she did share that she was all for her fellow Netflix personality and real-life friend filming the birth.

"If she wants to film it, she should" she continued. "And she should be herself, be natural."

According to Cherie, Christine did express some concerns about the number of camera people that might be in the room. Yet, Cherie noted that Netflix was very accommodating when she filmed the birth of her son, named Jevon.