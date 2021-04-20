Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder in Death of George Floyd

Watch : Ariana Grande & More Protest Over George Floyd's Death

The jury has come to a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Hennepin County Court announced a 12-member jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd's family, tweeted in response, "GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"

After listening to three weeks of witness testimony, the jury began deliberating on Monday, April 19 and came to their decision after less than 48 hours.

Last May, Chauvin and three other officers were arrested after Floyd died in their custody. According to prosecutors, Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, even as Floyd, who was in handcuffs, said he was struggling to breathe.