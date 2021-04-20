Why Rachel Bilson Is "Grateful" for Her Romance With Adam Brody During The O.C.

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

The seasons may change, but playing Summer Roberts never goes out of style.

Close to 18 years after The O.C. premiered on Fox, pop culture fans still can't get enough of the teen drama series.

And as much of the cast continues to find success in Hollywood, many viewers can't help but wonder if a reboot could ever be possible. If you ask Rachel Bilson, the answer is never say never.

"You know, I've always said anything that Josh and Stephanie [Savage] want to do, I'm on board for, but it's kind of hard to figure out what you'd do with the characters and where they would be," she explained to Nylon. "I will say if they ever wanted to do it, I would do it. But I just don't know where you go [with the plot]."

Although the show's final episode aired in February 2007, Rachel says there are a few cast members she remains friendly with.