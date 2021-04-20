Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Real Housewives of New York City's Season 13 Taglines Revealed

The RHONY ladies are back for more with brand-new taglines and a new Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New York City's 13th season is already making history. 

The new season kicks off Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m., but the teaser trailer wowed fans weeks ahead of its premiere. Now, audiences get a taste of what to expect from their favorite Housewives with the reveal of the season's highly-anticipated taglines. 

New Housewife Eboni K. Williams makes her debut as RHONY's first full-time Black cast member, and is joined by returning newbie Leah McSweeney plus franchise staples Luann de LessepsRamona Singer, and Sonja Morgan. From what we see from the taglines below, Eboni can no doubt hold her own amongst the ladies while taking a stand for women of color everywhere. 

The issue of race in America is slated to be explored in the latest season, with Leah calling RHONY alum Heather Thomson a "Karen" in the trailer, and attorney Eboni correcting Ramona's use of the term "the help."

The newly-released taglines definitely hint at what to expect from season 13: plenty of dirty talk, NY love, and salacious fun!

Check out the tagline reveals and cast photos below. 

Bravo
Luann de Lesseps

"Of all my vices, being glamorous is one I'll never give up." 

Bravo
Leah McSweeney

"I'm sex positive and BS negative." 

Bravo
Ramona Singer

"I may say the wrong thing, but my intentions are always right." 

Bravo
Eboni K. Williams

"I've had to work twice as hard for half as much but now I'm coming for everything."

Bravo
Sonja Morgan

"Just like New York City, Sonja Morgan never goes out of style."

