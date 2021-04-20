Scott Disick Reveals It "Hurts" Him When Kourtney Kardashian Is in a Relationship

Scott Disick is ready to be with Kourtney Kardashian forever—and he doesn't want to wait until they're old to take the leap.
In a touching Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, Scott reveals he gets jealous of Kourtney dating other people. Poolside, Scott admits that even seeing Kourtney talk to men makes him uncomfortable.
Scott starts, "I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard."
Although Kourtney assures Scott that she's "definitely not flirting with the lifeguard, the father of three reveals seeing Kourtney around "any guy bothers me."
In disbelief, Kourtney laughs, "Around another human that I'm not flirting with?"
Doubling down, Scott adds, "Maybe it's just something, I don't know. I feel like you're a little flirty."
Kourtney shuts down the topic by simply stating, "I'm not, I promise."
Yet, it's not just about the unnamed lifeguard as Scott struggles watching Kourtney be linked to any suitor other than himself. "Then it's my insecurity that I feel like I just don't like seeing you with another guy," Scott sadly reveals. "It hurts me when you're with somebody else."
So, how does Scott handle Kourtney dating other people? Not well.
"Waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating...it's just unhealthy. It made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?" Scott shockingly explains. "And now I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, carefree in a sense that I don't have that, that used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day. But the big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel like a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks."
At the time of filming this clip, Kourtney and Scott were both single, and Scott tries to rekindle their relationship yet again. "I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately," Scott suggests.
In a confessional, Scott reveals that his life is centered around Kourtney and their family together. "It's definitely difficult that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day, and the only difference is at the end of the night we part ways and go and sleep in separate houses," he concludes. "This whole limbo state isn't that cool anymore. And I surely don't want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing."
Watch all the drama and heartache in the clip above!