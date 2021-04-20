Kelly Osbourne Says She's Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne is committed to honesty in the midst of her sobriety struggles.

After nearly four years of sobriety, the 36-year-old TV personality and daughter of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne shared publicly that she has relapsed. In an Instagram Story video shared on Monday, April 19, Kelly told fans, "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."

"I relapsed," she declared. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

Reassuring her followers, Kelly reiterated, "I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but I've learned it truly is just one day at a time." Before signing off, she again pledged her commitment to staying honest in the midst of her personal struggle. "I just wanted to tell you guys the truth 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," she said. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."