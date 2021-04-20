Eva Mendes Reacts After Parenting Advice Sparks Social Media Debate

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Eva Mendes wants to have an open dialogue about parenting.

The actress, who has two daughters with actor Ryan Gosling, took to Instagram on April 19 to share her thoughts on spanking.

The Hitch alum noted she's often asked to list her favorite red carpet dress—it's the Versace dress she wore to the 2010 Rome International Film Festival, by the way—but that she's not often asked to provide her favorite parenting quote. So, she posted it, which read, "Spanking does for a child's development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage."

While some followers agreed with Mendes' post, others did not. "I don't know," one social media user wrote in the comments section. "I was spanked and now I'm a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat."

However, the Last Night star just seemed to appreciate the discussion. "Thank you for your comment," she wrote. "So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way."