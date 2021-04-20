Prairie Dresses Are the One Trend to Get Us Out of Sweatpants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you hear the words "prairie dress," you might think of extravagant costumes that Laura Ingalls would sport. However, the 2021 take on the prairie dress is much more wearable, often striking that perfect balance between a casual look and an outfit suitable for a special occasion. If you're not sure how to get in on trend without channeling Little House on the Prairie, just turn to Reese Witherspoon, Tia Mowry, or Molly Sims for some fashion inspiration.
You can also check out our roundup of prairie dresses from Nordstrom, PrettyLittleThing, Lulus, New York & Company, Nordstrom Rack, and Boston Proper. We even tracked down the Draper James dress that Reese recently wore.
Ditsy Floral Print Puff Sleeve A-line Dress
This boho dress is available in white, green, and navy blue floral prints. One SheIn customer raved, "This dress was just what its supposed to be! Beautiful, soft, flowy fabric. Pretty flower pattern. Good fit and length. I kind of feel like Katniss in the Hunger Games, but other than that, its one of my favorites."
Lulus Always Beside Me White Swiss Dot Tiered Midi Dress
This chic tiered dress is available in white and light blue. It has textured dots throughout, a sweetheart neckline, and adorable ribbons at the shoulders.
Draper James June Dress in Yellow Shadow Floral
This is the dress that Reese recently wore, which isn't surprising since it's from her own line, Draper James. The floral frock is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24.
Billabong Sunrise Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
This tiered Billabong dress has some on-trend puffed sleeves. and sunny yellow flowers. Fun fact: the name of the print is Mim-Mimosa, which is just such a vibe.
SheIn Ditsy Floral Split Thigh Shirred Bodice Dress
This dress can easily be worn from day to night. It even has a fun slit on the leg. It's available in 4 different prints.
PrettyLittleThing Plus Green Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress
The PrettyLittleThing Plus Green Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress is available in sizes ranging from 12 to 26. The mint dress will make your friends green with envy. It's a versatile garment that would work with a pair of cowboy boots, sandals, or any shoe you already have.
Boston Proper Puff-Sleeve Lace High-Low Dress
This dress manages to be casual, yet luxurious at the same time. You can truly rock it anywhere. The lace dress is available in candy pink and white, with sizes ranging from 0 to 18.
Lulus Frolic with Me Mustard Floral Print Tie-Back Tiered Maxi Dress
In addition to the prairie trend, this Lulus dress also has a tie in the back along with cutout details. Get it in mustard floral print or a white floral print with red flowers.
Lulus Ready to Bloom Ivory Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
The Lulus Ready to Bloom Ivory Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress has a full maxi skirt made from lightweight woven fabric. This another one of those outfits that would work for (practically) any occasion from a bridal shower to brunch or even just running errands.
Maggy London Puff Sleeve Floral Dress
Bring some sunshine everywhere you go when you wear this puff sleeve dress from Maggy London.
Lulus Always So Sweet Light Blue Smocked Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
Follow the prairie trend by rocking this light blue dress. The Lulus dress has a v-neckline and a stretchy smocked bodice.
New York & Company Floral-Print Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress
The Floral-Print Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress manages to be sophisticated, yet casual. The floral dress has puff sleeves and a self-tie bow at the waist.
PrettyLittleThing White Cotton Tiered Drop Hem Short Sleeve Midi Smock Dress
You'll be ready for spring and summer with this smocked, tiered dress. PrettyLittleThing has it in white and light blue.
Vila Prairie Floral Mini Dress With Piping Detail
If you love the prairie trend, but prefer a shorter dress, this look from ASOS is perfect for you.
