Addison Rae Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumors

Watch : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

Addison Rae is clearing up any confusion about her dating life.

The TikTok star, 20, tweeted a very straightforward message in the midst of ongoing speculation about her relationship status. She wrote on Monday, April 19, "I'm single."

Why the need to clarify? Addison was reportedly spotted with rapper Jack Harlow in Atlanta over the weekend, sparking speculation that they're romantically linked.

The dancer was also allegedly seen in Atlanta this weekend with her ex-boyfriend, fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, which led to gossip that they were back together. Their supposed reunion took place on Saturday for the Triller Fight Club boxing match (though he later mysteriously wrote, "wtf that's not us.")

On Sunday, April 18, Bryce took to Twitter late at night to seemingly express his frustration over the situation with Addison, but he didn't name names. He wrote, "im about to explode man" and "f--king me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f--kin hurts."