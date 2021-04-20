Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Watches Him on TV for the First Time in Adorable Photo

Anderson Cooper revealed that his baby boy, Wyatt, finally got a chance to see his dad on TV during his turn as guest host of Jeopardy!. We'll take "so stinkin' cute" for $500.

Though there are many rewarding parts about hosting Jeopardy!, Anderson Cooper is discovering that the best part of the gig has to do with his other job—as a dad. 

The news anchor, who is guest hosting the game show from April 19 to 30, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of his family's Jeopardy! viewing party on Monday evening. The picture showed his 11-month-old son, Wyatt, with his eyes glued to the TV screen while his dad was on camera to read out clues.

Wyatt was cozy in blue PJs as he held a green ball on the bed—the perfect distraction for commercial breaks.

Anderson wrote of the heartwarming pic, "Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won't for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" It seems Wyatt has some growing up to do before he can tune in to CNN. 

The 53 year old added, "It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti."

Each guest host selects a charity to receive a donation, and Anderson has chosen the Albert Schweitzer Hospital in Haiti. 

Earlier in the day, Anderson shared more about why the opportunity to host Jeopardy! was so meaningful to him, especially following Alex Trebek's death in November at age 80.

"I rarely get nervous, but I definitely was the first moment I stood behind Alex Trebek's podium," he wrote on Instagram. "It was a great honor and very moving for me. I have watched @Jeopardy since I was in high school (back when i had brown hair.) I am such a fan of the show and miss watching Alex, who was the perfect host, and conducted himself with such intelligence, humor and grace." 

Michael Kovac for Getty Images

Anderson co-parents Wyatt with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, as he explained to Stephen Colbert last year. "He's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well," the reporter said.

After he wraps up his run on the show, journalist Bill Whitaker will take over, followed by actress Mayim Bialik and anchor Savannah Guthrie

