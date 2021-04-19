Dayna Kathan Is Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Dayna Kathan won't be SUR-ving customers anymore.
The Vanderpump Rules star will not be returning for season nine of the Bravo reality series, Kathan confirms to E! News exclusively. Kathan first sparked rumors of her exit on Instagram over the weekend after replying to a fan. "I'm not returning but excited to see next szn!" she commented the other day. "The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!!!"
On Apr. 19, Kathan exclusively told E! News that she is stepping away from the franchise. "It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," Kathan stated. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"
Kathan first appeared in season seven in a supporting role, but joined as a full-time cast member in 2019. She was romantically linked to co-stars Max Boyen and Brett Caprioni who both were fired from Pump Rules in June 2020 in the wake of racially-insensitive remarks.
Kathan is only the most recent Rules star to announce her exit.
In addition to exes Caprioni and Boyen, Kathan joins Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute in parting ways with Rules.
So who's left? Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are the cast members who could potentially return for season nine.
VPR has yet to resume filming after pausing a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, Lisa Vanderpump teased that filming might resume soon with restaurant restrictions loosening.
"I think a lot of people want that show back because in the restaurant business there's always a smorgasbord of stories and relationships and there's a lot of the original cast," she told E! News exclusively, adding, "We want the restaurant to be back to at least 50 percent capacity before."
In the meantime, fans can binge their favorite past Vanderpump Rules seasons on Peacock.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams