Recreate These Swoon-Worthy Oscars Looks from Over the Years at Home

Get lost in the most glamorous beauty looks to ever grace the Oscars red carpet. From Lucy Boynton's bright and bold makeup to Janelle Monáe's playful hair accessory, see our gallery below!

There's no arguing that the crème de la crème of awards season is the Oscars.

Every year, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars show up and show out with fabulous and fierce designs worthy of their own golden statue. And this year's event, set to take place on Sunday, April 25, promises to be no different.

From head-to-toe sparkle like Cher's blinding beaded dress in 1988 to Billy Porter's larger-than-life tuxedo gown in 2019, the Academy Awards are unlike any other. And naturally, when stars dazzle in statement-making styles, their glam is just as swoon-worthy. 

Case in point? Last year, Lucy Boynton set the red carpet ablaze with her vibrant crimson-colored lipstick and exaggerated, almost spidery (in the best way) lashes. She also played up her look by adding a strip of pearl embellishments to her hair, which was styled in loose waves and parted to the side.

But in true Jennifer Lopez fashion, she proved you don't need to wear bold makeup to steal the show. In 2006, she oozed with glamour in an olive green gown by Jean Dessès that enhanced her signature J.Lo glow. Everything from her glossy nude lip to her radiant highlight was the definition of effortless beauty.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

With just their glam alone, Beyoncé, Audrey Hepburn and many more celebrities have all brought the wow factor to the annual event.

Best of all? We rounded up the best beauty looks from the Oscars that you can easily recreate at home. So, scroll through our gallery below to get beauty inspo, so you can feel like a star ahead of the 2021 ceremony!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lucy Boynton

The Politician actress perfectly remixed a classic lewk with her dramatic spidery lashes and electrifying red lipstick. Her pearl-embellished hair accessory packed an extra punch!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer lit up the 2017 event with a bejeweled gold headband that complemented her dazzling makeup. From a champagne-colored smoky eye to an equally blinding highlight, she brought the glitz and glamour.

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cher

Although the legendary star is known for wearing over-the-top designs to the Oscars, her wildly colorful eyeshadow (a cotton candy pink and blue look, no less!) and voluminous hair stole the show in 1983.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

In 2006, the Hustlers star dropped jaws with her effortless beauty, as she rocked her signature nude lip, fluttery lashes and radiant highlight. The J.Lo glow was in full effect that night!

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Winona Ryder

The Stranger Things star channeled silver screen sirens of the Roaring Twenties with her finger waves hairstyle at the 1996 Academy Awards.

 

Russell Einhorn/Liaison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

While Nicole Kidman's chartreuse-colored Dior dress captured everyone's attention, there's no denying her makeup was just as swoon-worthy. The actress painted her pout a deep vermillion shade, which only enhanced her rosy cheeks and frosted shadow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Halle Berry

 

The Oscar winner made a grand entrance at the 2017 affair with her voluminous curls. Her hairstylist, Castillo, previously told InStyle, "It's definitely a new look for her—we went for a very natural, curly, powerful asymmetrical ‘fro. This is something she's never done before and it's just ridiculous how good she looks."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wasn't lying when she said she lives for the applause. For one, the Oscar winner styled her platinum blonde hair in an elegant updo. However, her blue-gray winged liner and high-shine pink lipstick deserved a standing ovation.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Goldie Hawn

The Hollywood star did not go overboard with this fun and flirty look. From the pink rose accessory in her hair to the mod lashes and pronounced cut crease, she was the ultimate beauty at the 1971 event.

Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

For her first-ever Oscars ceremony, The White Tiger star was a total knockout. Keeping her hair simple (yet striking) with a sleek ponytail, all eyes were on her berry-colored lipstick and dramatic false lashes.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor

The iconic actress threw out the rule book and proved that you can match your makeup to your outfit. The star's enchanting violet eyes paired with her lavender eye shadow only enhanced her periwinkle-colored gown and 69-carat Cartier diamond necklace.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn

The British star wowed the crowd in 1954 when she won her first Oscar for Roman Holiday. But aside from her gold trophy and custom Givenchy dress, Audrey's glam that night would become her trademark: short, wispy bangs, thick eyebrows and exaggerated lashes.

2014 Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

She's beauty and she's grace! The award-winning actress stole the show in 2014 with her vibrant blue Prada gown and equally dazzling makeup. Makeup artist Nick Barose shared details of her look, telling Allure, "I was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor—if she were to go on vacation on an island. It's ethereal fresh. We wanted [Lupita] to look like a modern-day movie star."

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Barbra Streisand

The legendary star brought the drama, and we're not talking about her Oscar-worthy performance either. In 1969, she looked très chic with her extremely teased bob and theatrical eye makeup.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Sandra Oh

Sometimes, less is more. The Killing Eve star stunned at the 2020 affair with a truly timeless beauty look.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch turned heads with her super sultry hairstyle. The exaggerated yet loose shape of her curls made her look all the more effortless.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emma Stone

The La La Land actress shined bright at the 2017 event with her glitzy gold gown, which she vamped up with a fiery brick-red lipstick. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin told Into the Gloss, "The look was really inspired by 1930s glamour with a pre-Raphaelite influence that I had from these paintings by Dante Gabriel Rossetti. He used to paint these redheads with all these gold tones around them, and Emma had that beautiful gold dress, too."

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Laura Harrier

Anything but blue! The Hollywood actress stunned from head-to-toe in a jewel-adorned baby blue gown by Louis Vuitton. The actress added more pops of color to her makeup with her paste shadow and coral-colored lipstick.co

Getty Images
Rita Moreno

In 1962, Rita Moreno made history as the first Latina to win an Oscar. It's safe to say her soft glam makeup look and regal updo were a chef's kiss to her trailblazing moment.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Williams

The Fosse/Verdon star kickstarted a major hair trend after she graced the red carpet in a whimsical side bun. Her bright red lipstick also added extra oomph to her lively Vera Wang design and overall look.

 

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Beyoncé

One word: Flawless! Queen Bey dropped jaws at the 2005 ceremony with her sleek pompadour ponytail and chic makeup, which consisted of very dramatic eyeliner that featured a touch of gold and nude glossy lips.

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Grace Kelly

Before she became Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly ruled the 1954 Oscars with her glam: a bold red lip and floral hair accessories.

Ian West - PA Images/ Getty Images
Charlize Theron

The actress oozed with glamour at the 2004 event with her finger-wave hairstyle and golden bronze makeup.

