Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Addresses Rumor That a "Fight" Caused Wyatt Pike's American Idol Exit

Watch : '"American Idol" Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike's Sudden Exit

American Idol fans have a wild theory about the reason for Wyatt Pike's sudden departure from the reality competition series.

According to unsubstantiated rumors circulated across multiple fan accounts, the 20-year-old contestant left the show because of a feud with none other than Luke Bryan. The rumor goes that he and the judge got into a small dust-up that left the country crooner with a black eye, hence the reason that Luke was absent from the Sunday, April 12 episode.

Luke has not publicly addressed the rumor, and his team did not respond to E! News' request for comment.

At the time, Luke tweeted, "I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

O.G. American Idol judge Paula Abdul filled in for the "Country Girl" singer, taking his seat alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

And it was during that night's show that Ryan Seacrest announced Wyatt had packed his bags and gone home, citing "personal reasons."