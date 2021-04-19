Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Baby Shower Before Welcoming Twins

Watch : Nick Cannon Gushes Over His 3 Kids & Fatherhood

Club Tummy is where it's at!

As the countdown continues for the arrival of Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twin boys, the couple celebrated with a fabulous baby shower.

According to footage on social media, the event was held at Yamashiro Hollywood and featured plenty of dancing, games, food and a photo booth. And in between all of the celebrations, Nick decided to surprise Abby with a special push present. How does a brand-new BMW sound?

"Special thank you to the father of my children, my love, for the sweetest push gift," Abby shared on Instagram Stories when showing a glimpse of her new ride.

While sharing memories from the weekend bash, Abby had to give thanks to two special people who made it all possible. "My @clubtummy themed baby shower was brought to life by 2 amazing women!" she wrote. "I'm so thankful to my sister @estellamathews & thee best event planner @yaneth.events for literally turning my dream into a reality! The work you both did was amazing! From the cheetah print lighting, to the sign, and the chamoy fountain! Ughhh you both killed it."