Scottie Pippen's Son Antron Dead at 33

Antron Pippen, the eldest son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, has passed away at the age of 33.

Scottie, who shared son Antron with ex Karen McCollum, announced the devastating news in a series of tweets on Monday, April 19. "I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," he wrote alongside photos of Antron. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," Scottie said of Antron, who played basketball just like his dad. "He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie concluded his post by asking for prayers for Antron's family and friends. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon," he wrote. "I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."