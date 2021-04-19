Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scottie Pippen's Son Antron Dead at 33

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen announced the death of his eldest son Antron on April 19. Scroll on for the athlete's touching tribute.

Antron Pippen, the eldest son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, has passed away at the age of 33.

Scottie, who shared son Antron with ex Karen McCollum, announced the devastating news in a series of tweets on Monday, April 19. "I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," he wrote alongside photos of Antron. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," Scottie said of Antron, who played basketball just like his dad. "He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie concluded his post by asking for prayers for Antron's family and friends. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon," he wrote. "I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

During his basketball career, Antron played for South Georgia Technical College. After news of the athlete's death emerged on Monday, the team took to social media to honor him.

"The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen," the statement read. "His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season."

In addition to Antron, Scottie shares four children with his ex Larsa Pippen. Scottie also has a daughter, Sierra, with ex-fiancée Yvette De Leon. On July 20, 1994, Scottie welcomed twins Taylor and Tyler with then-girlfriend Sonya Roby. Nine days later, Tyler passed away.

