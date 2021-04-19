Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union's Daughters Are the Sweetest BFFs in Adorable Playdate Video

Watch : Inside Gabrielle Union's First Days As a New Mom

The girls just wanna have fun!

Family Reunion star Tia Mowry shared a heartwarming video to her Instagram of a fun BFF playdate between her daughter, Cairo, 2, and actress Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia, 2.

The video was uploaded with the song "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by girl group BFF Girls as the backdrop, and it couldn't be a better fit. The two close friends are seen living their best lives, complete with brightly colored chalk and plenty of outdoor leisure.

This tiny-tot get together is definitely not the first between the two. In March, both moms also shared the girls' very first meet up to their Instagram accounts. In the most precious moment, they even shared a big hug to kick things off.