Watch Maci Bookout's Heated Teen Mom Reunion Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Reunions aren't always pretty, but they are always real.

On the April 20 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout McKinney and her husband Taylor McKinney will sit down with Ryan Edwards' parents for a conversation mediated by Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa.

As fans quickly learn, however, things get tense when the topic of protecting Maci and Ryan's 12-year-old Bentley began.

"You know we're caught in the middle," Jen Edwards explained in a sneak preview while trying to hold back tears. "You know how much we love Bentley and you know how much we want to support Ryan in his recovery and it's so hard. If you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him."

Larry Edwards added, "And you wouldn't want to give up on him. You wouldn't turn your back on him."