Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Downton Abbey 2 Is Coming Just in Time for the Holidays

Another Downton Abbey movie is in the works! Scroll on to learn about the release date, the new cast additions and more.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 19, 2021 4:41 PMTags
MoviesTVDownton AbbeyCelebrities
Downtown Abbey 2Focus Features

Get ready, Downton Abbey fans! Because a second movie is on the way!

Focus Features announced in a press release on April 19 that it has once again partnered with Carnival Films to produce Downton Abbey 2. Not only will the original principal cast return for the sequel but there will be some new faces, as well. According to the press release, Hugh Dancy, Laura HaddockNathalie Baye and Dominic West are all acting in the film. Creator Julian Fellowes will write the screenplay, as well as produce along with Gareth Neame and Liz TrubridgeSimon Curtis will direct. 

So, when can viewers expect to see the movie? As it turns out, production already started last week, and the movie is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 22.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead," Neame said in the release, "and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey." 

photos
Downton Abbey Cast: Then and Now

The first Downton Abbey movie was released in September 2019. As moviegoers may recall, the film, set in 1927, focused on the Crawley family and their servants preparing for a visit from the king and queen of England. The movie starred Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh BonnevilleJim Carter, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda StauntonPenelope Wilton and more.

The film followed the television series Downton Abbey, which ran from 2010 to 2015. Over the course of its six seasons, the PBS show received 69 Emmy nominations, winning 15 awards.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Life With Justin Timberlake

2

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

Shortly after the news broke, Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, tweeted, "Good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2." In fact, he'd hinted at the possibility of a sequel during an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show earlier this year.

"If everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. "We will make a movie. It's the usual thing, the planets are circling, they're beginning to get into alignment, but there's this thing called coronavirus knocking around. Until that is under control in a sensible way, we're not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row."

He then reportedly added that "there certainly is the intention to do it, we'd love to do it, we're desperate to do it," noting the film would be a "pleasurable release of a movie like the first one is that audiences would enjoy after all this mess we've been through."

(E! and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Life With Justin Timberlake

2

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

4

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

5

Kim Kardashian's New Photos of Chicago, True & Stormi Are Too Adorable

Latest News

Watch Maci Bookout’s Heated Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents

Downton Abbey 2 Is Coming Just in Time for the Holidays

Kim Kardashian's New Photos of Chicago, True & Stormi Are Too Adorable

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Pens Emotional Tribute on Death Anniversary

Exclusive

Shahs of Sunset Teases Huge Fight in Dramatic Season 9 Trailer

Deals for Real: Shop E! Exclusive Savings on Bathing Culture & More