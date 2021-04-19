Jax Taylor Reveals the Gorgeous Push Present He Gave Wife Brittany Cartwright

It looks like Brittany Cartwright has a new baby and some new bling.
On April 18, her husband Jax Taylor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the push present he and their son Cruz Michael Cauchi got the first-time mom. The gift was a beautiful blue diamond ring from Kyle Chan Design. The diamond is the birthstone for April, a tribute to the month Cruz was born.
As fans may know, the former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their first child at 1:51 p.m. on April 12.
"I was in labor for 26, 27 hours!" Brittany told E! News. "It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing, and now having him in my arms, I couldn't imagine life without him!"
Jax appears to be loving fatherhood, too. "I had ideas on what I thought this would be like, but nothing can prepare yourself for it. It's 1000 times better," he added. "My dad instincts kicked in, and everything else in life seems insignificant. I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play."
As for the little one's first name, the moniker has special meaning to the couple. "I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz," Brittany shared. "Cruz means 'cross,' and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it's super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly."
Cauchi, of course, is the last name of Jax's late father Ronald, who passed away at the age of 61 in 2017 after battling cancer.
"A lot of people don't realize that Cauchi is Jax's real last name," Brittany continued. "His late father's last name is Cauchi so of course we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family."
In terms of the middle name, Michael is not only Jax's middle moniker but his uncle/godfather's, as well. "As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom's favorite boy's name ever," Brittany told E! News, "so she was so excited."
Jax and Brittany announced the pregnancy in September and continued to document their road to parenthood. From posting photos of her baby bump to sharing how she felt "extremely sick" throughout the pregnancy, Brittany kept her fans updated every step of the way. And now that their little one has arrived, it looks like Jax and Brittany are hoping to give him a sibling in the future.
"I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two," she told E! News. "But as soon as we had Cruz, he said we could have as many as I want. So, we will probably end up with three."