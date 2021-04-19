Jax Taylor Reveals the Gorgeous Push Present He Gave Wife Brittany Cartwright

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

It looks like Brittany Cartwright has a new baby and some new bling.

On April 18, her husband Jax Taylor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the push present he and their son Cruz Michael Cauchi got the first-time mom. The gift was a beautiful blue diamond ring from Kyle Chan Design. The diamond is the birthstone for April, a tribute to the month Cruz was born.

As fans may know, the former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their first child at 1:51 p.m. on April 12.

"I was in labor for 26, 27 hours!" Brittany told E! News. "It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing, and now having him in my arms, I couldn't imagine life without him!"

Jax appears to be loving fatherhood, too. "I had ideas on what I thought this would be like, but nothing can prepare yourself for it. It's 1000 times better," he added. "My dad instincts kicked in, and everything else in life seems insignificant. I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play."