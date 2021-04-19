Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Calls Out Sister Kim for Getting Her Age Wrong

While Kim Kardashian kindly wished sister Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday—she got her age totally wrong. Read on to keep up with Kim's birthday blunder.

As Kim Kardashian simply put it, "My bad."

While Kourtney Kardashian was celebrating her 42nd birthday on Sunday, April 18, her younger sister got called out for making a noticeable error. As Kourt revealed on her Instagram Story, Kim wrote her a heartfelt card for the occasion—except that she got her age wrong. Apparently, according to Kim, it was Kourtney's 41st birthday. 

"So Kim thinks I'm 41," Kourtney said in an Instagram Story video revealing the typo. "I guess last year really didn't count."

While the mom of four acknowledged her mistake, there was no shortage of love for the firstborn Kardashian sibling. "Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!" Kim said in an Instagram tribute. "The person on this planet I've known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me."

"About Kourt," Kim continued, "There's NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what's right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

And it looks like she got it all on her birthday—all of the flowers, that is. The POOSH founder got quite the elaborate surprise when her boyfriend Travis Barker gifted her an extravagant arrangement of more than 200 tulips along with gardenias hanging above it. 

There was also a very candid declaration of love from the rocker along with some steamy photos and video of the two together. "I F--KING LOVE YOU!" he wrote in the Instagram tribute. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

