See Bindi Irwin’s Baby Girl Grace Meet Animals for the First Time in Heartwarming Photo

Bindi Irwin’s baby girl just celebrated a new milestone: meeting animals! See the adorable photo of newborn Grace with her grandmother Terri Irwin.

Who needs stuffed animals when you can actually meet them?

Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace Warrior—whose name is a tribute to her late grandfather Steve Irwin—spent this past weekend getting her first introduction to animal life at the Australian Zoo. Bindi Irwin's mom, Terri Irwin, took to Twitter to share the adorable moment of the newborn meeting some of her feathered friends.

In the photo, Terri cradles her granddaughter as she makes the still-distanced introduction to two awaiting companions. She captioned the sweet snap, "Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard, @AustralianZoo."

Bindi also tweeted out her mom's photo, in which two chickens are seen on standby for the cutest first-time meeting ever, writing, "The most wonderful moment."

The touching photo comes three weeks after baby Grace's arrival on March 25. Coincidentally, her birthday is also the wedding anniversary of her parents Bindi and Chandler Powell. The two tied the knot in 2020 at the Australian Zoo, which is not only where they got engaged, but it's also where the couple first met.

Now, in addition, it's also become the place of sweet memories for baby Grace as well.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

The 22-year-old mom also celebrated baby Grace turning 3 weeks old over the weekend by posting a sweet clip of the newborn."Happy 3 weeks, Grace Warrior," she captioned her post. "Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives."

Bindi first announced their daughter's arrival on her Instagram on March 26. In a post, she celebrated both her anniversary and Grace's birth, writing, "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

Here's hoping we watch baby Grace meet more even more furry friends along the way!

