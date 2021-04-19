Why Maren Morris Wanted to Speak Out Against "Unhealthy" Body Standards For New Moms

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM

And as "The Bones" musician noted, she's "really proud" of where she is on her journey. "I'm not, like, a stick, but I love the fact that I've got curves now and it proves that I did something really amazing and wonderful with my life," she said. "So, that's where I was at in my life. And whether you've had a kid or not, it's like who cares? Just enjoy working out if you want to do that. Enjoy eating rich, hearty foods like I did last night. Like, I was eating short ribs before the ACM Awards. Do it all. Like, who cares?"

When Inside Edition asked where her confidence comes from, Morris gave credit to her fellow women.

"I think just my appreciation and sort of innate fascination with women has made me feel like a stronger one in a very hard year of, you know, having a child during a pandemic, it being my first child, having a C-section. Like, all of these things kind of went crazy awry," she said. "But I have looked to so many women in my life that are mothers and also that aren't mothers that are just badass chicks that have given me so much respite in a year where so much didn't go as planned. But no, I definitely couldn't have gotten through all of this or found my confidence through new motherhood without women in my life."