Alex Rodriguez Spotted for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Breakup

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

Alex Rodriguez is getting back to work after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.

The former Yankees star was photographed for the first time since the couple's split was announced on April 15. In the pics, taken on Sunday, April 18, Rodriguez can be seen stepping off of a private plane in Hartford, Conn., where he appeared to be heading to work at ESPN's nearby studio. As fans of the athlete may know, he is part of the company's broadcast team for their Sunday Night Baseball program.

Prior to this sighting, Rodriguez was last photographed in March while in the Dominican Republic with Lopez.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo shared in a statement to E! News last week. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Following the split announcement, which came amid months of speculation about the pair's relationship, a source told E! News that Lopez, 51, was feeling "at peace" with the decision to call it quits.