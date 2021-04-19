Jason Momoa Responds to Dwayne Johnson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Wanting to Meet Him for Her Birthday

Watch : Why Dwayne Johnson Is Predicting a Bieber Baby Next Year

Dwayne Johnson's 3-year-old daughter is starting to learn that being related to one of the world's most popular movie stars can have its perks.

The 48-year-old Skyscraper actor took to Instagram on Sunday, April 18, to share a sweet birthday message for daughter Tiana Gia Johnson, who had just turned 3 years old. He included an adorable photo of the two of them together just after the girl had seemingly gone for a swim, and he also added a shout-out to wife Lauren Hashian.

"Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana," Dwayne wrote. "Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, 'got you'."

He continued, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — 'Daddy do you know AquaMan?'"

The actor who plays, a.k.a. Jason Momoa, commented on the post and seemed to be flattered. "happy birthday tia," Jason wrote, adding four heart and four laughing-while-crying emojis.

Evidently, the heartfelt birthday wish wasn't quite enough for Tia. Later in the day, Dwayne shared a pic of his daughter next to an Aquaman action figure, in addition to her dad's sketch of the superhero's face.