Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Honest Feelings About Breastfeeding in Relatable Photos With Baby Sylvester

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth to First Baby

Ever since becoming a new mom, Emily Ratajkowski feels like she's doing one thing—and only one thing.

The 29-year-old Gone Girl actress took to Instagram on Sunday, April 18 to share a few pics of herself breastfeeding newborn son Sylvester. The star and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child on March 8.

"If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she captioned the post.

In one of the pics, Emily appeared to have her eyes shut while breastfeeding the little one, making the new mom seem to be exhausted. In the other shot, Emily was looking at the camera with a half-smile, as though she was ready to move on with her day.

Among those sharing support was Paris Hilton, who commented, "So happy for you," adding a heart emoji.

Other followers were quick to share words of encouragement about breastfeeding, including one individual who offered, "They get faster! It's a full time job..."