Carrie Underwood Blesses the 2021 ACM Awards With Her Voice and Style

Dolly Parton offered a sweet message about Carrie Underwood's intrinsic values before the star took the stage at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

During the awards ceremony on Sunday, April 18, the 75-year-old singing legend shared a sentimental introduction for the former American Idol winner. Dolly in particular made note of Carrie's personal values, including her faith.

"I have always admired Carrie's incredible talent, but I am just as impressed with her personal qualities: her compassion, kindness, generosity and, most of all, the powerful faith that we both share," Dolly said. "Now her performance tonight speaks to that faith in a medley from her new gospel hymns album, My Savior, which I know is a true passion project for her."

Carrie, 38, wore a gorgeous shimmering gown and began with a solo rendition of "Amazing Grace" before she introduced the legendary CeCe Winans to join her for "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Carrie then finished the medley with "How Great Thou Art," which was highlighted by a mind-blowing set of final notes.