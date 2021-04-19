Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Love Story Takes Center Stage at 2021 ACM Awards

Watch : Maren Morris Won't Filter Her Songs Because She's a Mother

And the award for cutest couple onstage at the 2021 ACM Awards goes to...

On Sunday, April 18, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris were able to enjoy a rare date night when they attended the annual award show. During the star-studded ceremony, the pair had the opportunity to take the stage and deliver a world premiere performance of their new duet, "Chasing After You.

In introducing the pair, host Mickey Guyton said, "Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd recently collaborated on two great projects. First was their beautiful baby Hayes Andrew Hurd. And second is their first-ever duet, 'Chasing After You.' They're one of my favorite married couples, and they're both so, so talented, and she's always been there for me."

Ryan stepped out wearing Dolce & Gabbana shirt and pants with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes while Maren rocked a dark-colored dress as they sang about two people who can't stop themselves from falling in love.