ACM Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Keith Urban Talks Receiving Major ACM Honor Award

The winners of the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards have been revealed!

Keith Urban, who received two ACM Award nominations, and Mickey Guyton, who was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year, co-hosted the annual ceremony, which was broadcast on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 18.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the list of nominees with six nods each, while Miranda Lambert received five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett scored four nods each. Producer busbee, who died in 2019, was also recognized by the Academy with two posthumous nominations for Music Event and Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."

"Here to present the first award of the evening ... please make him feel very welcome, Blanco Brown," Keith said to introduce the presenter for Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion.

See the list of the 2021 ACM Award winners: