ACM Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

See photos of celebs at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, which air from Nashville, Tenn. on April 18.

This weekend, turn up the volume and check out some of your celeb faves at the 2021 ACM Awards, the first country music award show of the year.

This year's event takes place just seven months after the last Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keith Urban returns as a host for the second year in a row, while New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton serves as his co-host. Both will also perform.

The 2021 ACM Awards air on CBS from Nashville, Tenn. at the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café. Fan-favorite country music stars such as Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Maren MorrisChris Stapleton,  Kelsea BalleriniMartina McBrideDierks Bentley, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert are set to take one of the stages. Most of these artists are also among the 2021 ACM Award nominees.

Check out photos of celebs at the 2021 ACM Awards:

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Ingrid Andress

    

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Dierks Bentley

    

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Little Big Town

    

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Devin Dawson

   

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Amanda Shires

    

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Blanco Brown

   

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris

In LBV.

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Kelsea Ballerini

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images
Jimmy Allen

In Travis Austin.

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Carly Pearce

In Monique Lhuillier with Anabela Chan jewelry

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images
Gabby Barrett
Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Mickey Guyton

  

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Ashley McBryde
John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Lee Brice
Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Eric Church

  

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Nicole Hocking
Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images
Chris Young & Kane Brown

  

Watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on Sunday, April 18, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

