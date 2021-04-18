ACM Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : Keith Urban Talks Receiving Major ACM Honor Award

This weekend, turn up the volume and check out some of your celeb faves at the 2021 ACM Awards, the first country music award show of the year.

This year's event takes place just seven months after the last Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keith Urban returns as a host for the second year in a row, while New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton serves as his co-host. Both will also perform.

The 2021 ACM Awards air on CBS from Nashville, Tenn. at the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café. Fan-favorite country music stars such as Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert are set to take one of the stages. Most of these artists are also among the 2021 ACM Award nominees.