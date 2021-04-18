Lizzo Shares the Cheeky DM She Sent Chris Evans When She Was Feeling "Good as Hell"

Celebs, they're just like us... and can't help but lust after Chris Evans.
At least, that's exactly what Lizzo did recently. The Grammy winner, who has been a long-time fan of the Avengers: Endgame actor, decided to make the first move. After getting some liquid courage, she slid into Chris' DMs on Instagram.
Luckily for everyone, the "Juice" singer didn't keep the contents of her message private, as she shared a screenshot of the text she sent the Knives Out star in a TikTok video.
In her post, Lizzo displayed the DM she sent the 39-year-old actor, which consisted of three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and one of a basketball. While she didn't explain her emojis of choice, many believe that was the 32-year-old singer's way of saying she was shooting her shot.
Even though her message was short and sweet, it was good as hell.
At this time, it appears Chris has yet to respond to Lizzo's message.
"Don't drink and DM, kids....," the musician cheekily captioned her video, "for legal porpoises this is a joke."
"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him," she lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."
The "Good as Hell" singer hasn't been shy about her love for the Marvel actor. In 2019, Chris responded to one of her videos on Twitter, in which she shared "rare footage of me as a child."
"This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be," he wrote, to which she replied, "Wow marry me."
These days, both Lizzo and Chris are currently single.
Just last month, the singer addressed her relationship status after she was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in Malibu, Calif. But after romance rumors began to circulate, she set the record straight on Instagram.
"SINGLE" she wrote in March, with a winking tongue-out emoji.
Lizzo was in a serious relationship in 2018 with the unidentified Gemini she croons about in her song, "Cuz I Love You." Of her past romance, she previously told Rolling Stone, "As f--ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience."
"I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable," she continued. "The pain is human experience."
Last November, Chris and Aly Raisman sent fans into a frenzy when they shared their dogs' adorable playdate. It was the first time they both posted about spending time together, however, it appears they're strictly friends.