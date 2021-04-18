Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She's in a Relationship

Over the weekend, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared a relationship status update. Hint: She's not single anymore. Get details below!

Madison LeCroy is sharing a major update on her relationship status.

Spoiler alert: She's no longer single and ready to mingle. On Saturday, April 17, the Southern Charm star revealed she has a new man in her life. However, it looks like she's keeping details of her boyfriend tight-lipped, as she didn't give away any hints about his identity or when their romance began.

Over the weekend, the reality TV personality posted photos of herself enjoying a night out at the Atlanta eatery, The Garden Room.

"Let's root for each other and watch each other grow," she wrote on Instagram.

Many in the comments section wondered if the Bravo star's caption hinted at something more considering the timing of it all. After all, her post came only days after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called it quits.

Romance rumors between Madison and A-Rod erupted earlier this year while he was still engaged to J.Lo. Following the speculation, however, both Madison and the former MLB player publicly denied ever being involved.

"Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you," one follower replied, to which the Bravolebrity responded, "I have a boyfriend!"

She has yet to share any other details about her special someone at this time.

As of late, Madison has appeared to be enjoying the single life. While she was previously linked to Jay Cutler, their short-lived fling fizzled out in early January.

As fans of the Bravo star know, she was most notably in a relationship with her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll. But after being together for two years, they decided to go their separate ways for good in December 2020.

"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," Madison told Us Weekly at the time. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."

The 30-year-old star admitted that the coronavirus pandemic contributed to their split.

"I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger," she noted. "We weren't even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was."

As she explained, "Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did—or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I'm trying to do. So, I think we're just on two different wavelengths."

But as the saying goes, sometimes you have to kiss a few frogs to find your prince. 

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday, Mar. 25 at 9p| 6e p.m., only on E!

