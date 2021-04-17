Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma, the Beckhams and Other Celebs in Miami

It appears Kim Kardashian is living her best single life. The reality star was spotted partying with fellow celebs in Miami at the start of the weekend.

Kim Kardashian had herself a good time while partying with fellow celebs in Miami, Florida on Friday night, April 16.

Wearing a gold-colored Christian Dior fall 2000 wrap minidress and leg-wrap stiletto sandals, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the opening of the Goodtime Hotel, hosted by co-owners Pharrell Williams and Miami club and restaurant owner David Grutman.

The event, which also celebrated the season opener of David Beckham's soccer club Inter Miami CF, took place on the hotel's Strawberry Moon pool deck. The group was joined by David and wife Victoria Beckham, as well as Maluma and Kim's longtime friends Stephanie Shepherd and Jonathan Cheban

Other celebrity guests included the Beckhams' son Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz, Vanessa Hudgens, Chris RockTimbalandBad Bunny, Becky GFutureGG Magree and influencers Jasmine Sanders and Lele Pons. City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava also attended.

photos
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Spring Break Vacation

Kim and her friends later headed to David Grutman's famous nightclub LIV to celebrate its official re-opening. She shared on her Instagram Story videos of partygoers dancing inside the venue. She captioned one of the clips, recorded from behind the DJ booth, "I'M NOT OK."

It appears Kim is trying to live her best single life and leaning on support from her loved ones amid her ongoing split from ex Kanye West, father of their four children, who recently submitted a response to her February divorce filing.

On Thursday night, she was spotted partying with her sisters at a restaurant in Los Angeles. She shared pics of the group on Instagram, writing, "4 EVA EVA."

Earlier this week, their mother Kris Jenner said on Today With Hoda & Jenna that "Kim's doing great," adding, "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day and her kids are a handful."

"We obviously have learned over the years to have some really thick skin and to try to ignore the noise that's created around us, especially on the internet," Kris continued, when asked how she weathers the storms. "I think personally it's just communicating with one another, being together and, being so close, you're able to really see and feel how someone else is feeling and we just get through all of this stuff together."

See photos from Kim's night out on Friday:

World Red Eye
Kim Kardashian and Maluma

The reality star and the singer appear at a party celebrating the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, Florida on April 16, 2021.

World Red Eye
Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, David and Victoria Beckham and David and Isabela Grutman

The group poses for a pic at a party celebrating the opening of Williams and Grutman's Goodtime Hotel in Miami, Florida on April 16, 2021.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress poses for a pic as she arrives at a party celebrating the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Chris Rock and Timbaland

The two appear at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Becky G

The star appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Johnny Louis/WireImage
Lele Pons

The star appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Johnny Louis/WireImage
Michael Bay

The famed director and producer appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders

"Golden Barbie" appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Bad Bunny

The music artist appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Future

The rapper appears at the launch of the Goodtime Hotel.

