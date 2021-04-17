How the Royals Will Continue to Honor Prince Philip After His Funeral

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

After the service, Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to the Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years before he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, led the royal family members from the chapel via the Galilee Porch. Her Majesty was followed by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were also seen walking together after the funeral.

According to Buckingham Palace, the rest of the royal family's day will be spent privately. CBS reported there will be a small family gathering and that the 30 royals who attended the funeral will be there.

The ceremonial funeral began with a procession that was led by the band of the Grenadier Guards. The coffin was carried by a Land Rover the Duke of Edinburgh helped design during his lifetime.