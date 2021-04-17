Queen Elizabeth II Says Goodbye to Prince Philip With Heartbreaking Note

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II penned one final goodbye to her husband Prince Philip.

At the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on April 17, a card could be seen on top of the late royal's coffin. The note, written on the Queen's stationary and placed alongside flowers, appeared to read in part, "I love you."

The couple, who wed in 1947, had been married for 73 years before he passed away on April 9. In fact, handwritten letters were how the duo first communicated when their romance began, so a final, heartbreaking note feels especially fitting.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in an April 9 statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."