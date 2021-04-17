Prince Philip’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

The world paid tribute to the longest-serving British consort, Prince Philip, during his funeral on Saturday, April 17.

Thirty family members gathered at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth II's late husband. Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew—the Duke's children—as well as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were on hand to bid farewell to the WWII veteran.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband," Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921, he later enrolled at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in 1939. He met a young Queen Elizabeth when she visited the institution, and they wrote letters to each other before marrying in 1947.

In the days since his death, his four children have opened up about Philip's incredible life and legacy.