Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Share Moving Final Farewell to Prince Philip

The royal family is saying their final farewells to Prince Philip.
On Saturday, April 17, members of the royal family emerged from Windsor Castle to begin their walk to St. George's Chapel. The Band of the Grenadier Guards, as well as other military officials, walked in front of the custom designed Land Rover carrying the coffin. The vehicle—which Prince Philip had a hand in designing—was flanked by Royal Marine Corps officials, who acted as the pallbearers.
Following closely behind the green truck were Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the first row, then Princes Edward and Andrew. In the third row, the Duke's grandchildren Prince William, Peter Phillips—Anne's son—and Prince Harry walked together solemnly.
Bringing up the rear, were Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Earl of Snowdon and more members of the Duke's household.
At the end of the procession was Queen Elizabeth II and a lady-in-waiting, who both rode to the chapel in the state Bentley.
As the royals walked to St. George's Chapel, personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force bowed their heads in respect.
Once Prince Philip's casket reaches the altar, where military insignia he personally chose are laid out, the U.K. will have a minute of silence, after which the funeral services will begin.
The Prince personally requested to have a funeral of relatively little pomp and circumstance, following in line with that of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's on April 9, 2002. She was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel, alongside King George VI and Princess Margaret, at the age of 101.
Younger generations are familiar with the traditional royal funeral procession following the death of Princess Diana. At her September 1997 funeral, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walked behind her casket as thousands watched. At the time, William was 15 and Harry was 12.
Following Prince Philip's death, Princess Anne told ITV's Chris Ship that her father promised Harry and William he would walk with them if they agreed to join the procession. She said, "That was him as a grandfather saying, 'If that's what you want to do and if you want me to be there, I'll be there.'"