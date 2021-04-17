How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Queen Elizabeth II Close to Her Heart at Prince Philip's Funeral

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is paying subtle tribute to the mourning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II,

On Saturday, April 17, members of the royal family gathered at St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving British consort in royal history, was 99 years old.

As some of his most beloved relatives joined together to pay tribute to his life and legacy, the Duchess of Cambridge made it clear she was also keeping the widowed sovereign close to her heart with help from some royal family heirlooms. As she was arriving to the ceremony, the mother of three was photographed wearing the queen's Japanese Four-Row Pearl choker necklace, which she has loaned to both Kate and the late Princess Diana in the past.