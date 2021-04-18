Stephen "tWitch" Boss Just Revealed His Mother's Day Gifts for Allison Holker

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This Mother's Day, Stephen "tWitch" Boss doesn't want to disappoint.
After a unique year filled with so much family time, the So You Think You Can Dance alum was reminded of just how special his wife Allison Holker is.
"Allison deserves a gift for every day of the year because she's incredible," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But in the spirit of Mother's Day, we celebrate the true gifts that she brings to our family as a mother. Kindness, caring, love, impromptu song and dance, and a bright undeniable light (just to name a few) are some things we love to celebrate!"
In between working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host participated in Kate Spade's Mother's Day campaign and found some pretty impressive gift ideas for his leading lady. In fact, he wasn't alone.
For those still looking for that perfect gift for mom, tWitch shared a few of his gift picks below. He also offered up a few words of wisdom for those stressing out about finding the best present.
"Be thoughtful with whatever it is," he suggested. "Is there a certain item she's had her eye on? Could she use a day of alone time for some R & R? It really helps to take mental notes of these things, so when it is time to get a gift, you're able to get something that is specific for her!"
tWitch added, "Don't be afraid to ask the kiddos for their input too! The inspiration comes from the whole family!"
Knott Large Satchel
Mom's purse is home to everything—snacks, napkins, Tylenol, an extra phone charger. Why not let her carry the haul in style?
Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet
You relied on mom's wallet for years! It's time to pay it back by gifting her this one. Just don't forget to put a picture of you in it first.
Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant
The hardest job of all? Being a mom. Remind her of your love with this elegant necklace.
Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt
Help mom feel beautiful with this chic and feminine button-down. The classic cut is flattering on all shapes and sizes— and she'll think of you every time she wears it.
Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip-Around Continental Wallet
For a wallet with a bit more flair (and more room!), mom is bound to love the floral details on this one. Great choice, tWitch!
