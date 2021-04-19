18 Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Mother's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed these celebrity makeup artists because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to spoil mom with the gift of beauty!
Mother's Day is quickly approaching and the pressure is officially on to find the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life. Fortunately, a few celebrity makeup artists are here to help.
Whether they are perfecting a look for the red carpet, a magazine cover or a TV show, these glam squad members know which beauty products actually work and make a difference. For Deanna Paley, who recently worked with Saweetie and Becky G, she loves Joico's $19 flip turn volumizing finishing spray. And yes, a DIPTYQUE roses candle wouldn't be the worst addition either.
Whether you're looking for a thoughtful gift or just a fabulous new beauty product for yourself, keep scrolling to receive some priceless tips and recommendations.
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows Micro-Precision Tinted Brow Gel
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan
Recently Worked With: Idina Menzel, Camila McConaughey and Lacy Chabert
"One must never underestimate the power of the eyebrow (particularly when mom is raising hers). This year, gift your mother the ultimate brow experience with Charlotte Tilbury's easy-to-use brow products! My favorite right now is the new Legendary Brows Micro-Precision Tinted Brow Gel. Available in four shades, this gel mimics natural brow hairs and instantly adds shape, texture and tint!"
Self-Care Rituals Gift Set
Johny Saade
Recently Worked With: Naomi Campbell and Nina Dobrev
"Who doesn't love a face mask? And, I don't mean the one that goes over your nose and mouth! I mean @AloisiaBeauty's Clean Korean Beauty face masks that are so luxurious and make your skin glow afterwards. They have beautiful kits on their websites with face rollers and the deep hydration aloe gel mist, which is a must for any mom."
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Ash K Holm
Recently Worked With: Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Becky G and Ashley Graham
"This iconic foundation is recommended for all skin types. It feels lightweight, but it's extremely buildable and hydrating on the skin. It leaves the skin with a youthful glow that lasts all day and works well on young to mature skin."
Treat Yourself Coffret Perfume Sampler
Gilbert Soliz
Recently Worked With: Paris Hilton, Kali Uchis and Indya Moore
"Fragrances can be very nostalgic. This set includes five of the top selling fragrances and an Armani lipstick and a NEST candle. The best part is that the set comes with a voucher that allows your mom to visit Sephora and pick up a full size of her favorite fragrance."
Mally RuPalette 2.0 Eye Shadow Palette With Brush
Mally Roncal
Recently Worked With: Beyoncé and RuPaul
"It was the thrill of a lifetime to collaborate with my bestie RuPaul. We formulated this palette to deliver the fiercest eye looks ever. With the mix of neutral and bold shades, mom is sure to find an eye makeup look she will absolutely adore!"
The Dewy Serum: Resurfacing & Plumping Treatment
Sean Harris
Recently Worked With: Lori Harvey and Laura Harrier
"Take mom's self-care ritual to luxurious new heights with The Dewy Serum by Tatcha. This serum improves radiance and saturates skin in hydration—leaving it plump and dewy!"
Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine
Alexx Mayo
Recently Worked With: Lizzo, Tinashe, Mariah Carey and Ming Lee Simmons
"For all the moms out there that need a little TLC for themselves. After all they do for us, it's time to indulge in some clean, effective skincare. This is the ultimate set that will give any mom the bright, fresh glowing skin they DESERVE! The results that keep on giving."
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Ronald Watkins
Recently Worked With: Cynthia Bailey, Blac Chyna, Reginae Carter and Marlo Hampton
"The Laniege lip sleeping mask is a one of a kind lip moisturizer. This product keeps the lips hydrated from beginning of the makeup application to the end. This product is a perfect addition to any woman's beauty regimen."
Charlotte Tilbury Three Beauty Secrets for Glowing Skin Set
Cara Lovello
Recently Worked With: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Teresa Giudice and Sonja Morgan
"Moms are so busy, sometimes they forget to pamper themselves. This Charlotte Tilbury trio is the perfect taste of luxury skincare at an amazing price point, bundled together in a cute gift set. Skincare gift sets always make a great gift. Tip: if she's already into pampering her skin, skip the set and go for the full size magic cream!"
Anjali MD Skincare Bodhi Brightening Cleanser
Katrina Guevara
Recently Worked With: Kelly Dodd and Saudi Royalty
"I love using Anjali MD Skincare Bodhi Brightening Cleanser. The combination of Bodhi and lemon brightens skin leaving it glowing. Lactic acid, Glycolic acid and aloe vera leave my skin refreshed and renewed giving me a clean palette before I apply makeup. It's a refreshing gel cleanser that's just right for all skin types. It's the perfect step to prime the skin to make all of your creams and makeup work better."
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
Shadi Malek
Recently Worked With: Tracy Tutor and Barbie Blank
"Whether you're gifting for a mom on the go or you want to look fresh for zoom calls, I would absolutely recommend the Barbara Sturm Glow Drops for any mom—it's luxury in a bottle. Dr. Barbara Sturm's formulas are so luxurious and the glow drops are complexion boosting while also preventing wrinkles. I really feel like her drops just to refresh your skin from looking dull and tired—the ultimate mom gift in my opinion, and I love that It comes in two sizes. You can use the glow drops on their own, with sunscreen, or mixed with your favorite foundation. I also am obsessed with the fact that it's fragrance free!"
Armani Beauty Crema Nuda Supreme Glow Reviving Tinted Moisturizer
Lindsay Doyle
Recently Worked With: Lily Aldridge, Cassadee Pope, Ingrid Andress and Patricia Heaton
"Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda is a tinted moisturizer that delivers lots of hydration leaving the skin with a dewy, natural glow. It visibly improves radiance and reveals younger-looking skin! This one might be a splurge, but all moms deserve it!"
Shiseido Color Gel Lip Balm
Anton Khachaturian
Recently Worked With: Lana Condor, Tia Mowry and Katherine McNamara
"For our wonderful mothers on Mother's Day, my must-have gift is Shiseido's Color Gel Lip Balm. I absolutely love BAMBOO; it's that perfect, universally flattering nude that's soft and moisturizing. Be sure to also grab Shiseido's Shimmer Gel Lip Gloss in SANGO PEACH. It's a stunning, fresh pairing that mom with absolutely fall in love with! Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick is also amazing because you can apply under and over your makeup!"
Joico Defy Damage Sleepover Overnight Nourishing Treatment
Alexis Oakley
Recently Worked With: Candace Cameron Bure, Avril Lavigne, Jessica Alba and Lisa Rinna
"This overnight mask leaves my hair looking perfect in the morning and no residue on my pillow."
Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal 3 Piece Bestseller Kit
Lauren D'Amelio
Recently Worked With: Lauren Sorrentino and Jenni "JWoww" Farley
"As a mom myself, I can say that self-care is extremely important, but is not always attainable due to busy schedules (and because our kids will always come first). What mom doesn't want to feel pampered, get rid of their under-eye bags, have glowing skin and ACTUALLY TAKE CARE OF THEIR SKIN?! This set will save you money and make mom feel great!"
La Mer Rejuvenating Hand Serum
Emma Willis
Recently Worked With: JoJo Fletcher, Giuliana Rancic and Ashley Greene
"I personally think it's hard to find a truly amazing hand cream/lotion. But without any hesitation, I have found one of my absolute favorites to date is La Mer's Rejuvenating Hand Serum! Maybe that's what I've been missing all along...the fact that this product is a serum, which literally coats your hands in a light feathery-like veil, has anti ageing properties and smells incredible. Trust me, your mums will be so freaking happy you treated them to this bottle of greatness and their hands will thank you too."
Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint
Melissa Hurkman
Recently Worked With: Jessie James Decker and Nazanin Mandi
"This foundation is a lightweight formula that blurs out any imperfections while still allowing the makeup to still look like your skin with an added glow. This product will have people guessing if you naturally have perfect even and glowy skin or if you just got back from vacation in Cabo."
Tower 28 Beauty Beach Please Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Hailey Hoff
Recently Worked With: Noah Cyrus, Audrina Patridge and Tori Spelling
"The Tower 28 Lip + Cheek Cream Blush is the perfect Mother's Day gift because it can act as an 'all in one' makeup application, which is perfect for busy moms!"
—Additional Reporting by Amanda Williams