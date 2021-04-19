18 Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Mother's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed these celebrity makeup artists because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to spoil mom with the gift of beauty!

Mother's Day is quickly approaching and the pressure is officially on to find the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life. Fortunately, a few celebrity makeup artists are here to help.

Whether they are perfecting a look for the red carpet, a magazine cover or a TV show, these glam squad members know which beauty products actually work and make a difference. For Deanna Paley, who recently worked with Saweetie and Becky G, she loves Joico's $19 flip turn volumizing finishing spray. And yes, a DIPTYQUE roses candle wouldn't be the worst addition either.

Whether you're looking for a thoughtful gift or just a fabulous new beauty product for yourself, keep scrolling to receive some priceless tips and recommendations.