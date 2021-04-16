Prince Philip’s Funeral Details Revealed One Day Before Private Ceremony

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Buckingham Palace has released details of Prince Philip's funeral service, taking place on Saturday, April 17, at 3 p.m.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who served in WWII, will be remembered with nods to his military background during the private ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The palace's latest press release describes how funeral arrangements were agreed upon by Philip during his lifetime to reflect "The Duke's close military affiliations, and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life."

It appears that no members of the royal family will present eulogies of Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. Joining Her Majesty at the funeral will be 29 other relatives, including Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

According to the Order of Service obtained by E! News, the family members will arrive at the Galilee Porch to view the procession and wait for the Queen to arrive. The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, will receive the Queen and guide the attendees to their seats.