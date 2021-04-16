Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name One Month After Giving Birth

Watch : Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

Karlie Kloss just revealed her little one's name.

Last month, the model and entrepreneur welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Joshua Kushner. On April 16, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her squeezing her son's hand, while wearing a gold ring that reads "Mama." In the caption, she wrote, "Levi Joseph 3.11.21."

Commenters gushed over the photo. Tyra Banks wrote "Hey mama." Stylist Karla Welch commented, "Baby!!!!!!!! Welcome to the world Levi! We love you!!!!!!" Model Coco Rocha added, "Congrats mama!!! Sooo excited for this next chapters of your life."

Karlie and Joshua, who married in 2018, first announced the arrival of their new baby on Joshua's Instagram. He captioned a sweet shot of the newborn with, "welcome to the world."

News initially broke that the two were expecting last October, but the couple didn't share they would become parents until the following month, when Karlie posted a video to her Instagram Story. "Good morning, hello baby," she said in the video, before blowing a kiss to the camera.