This Weekend at Anthropologie: Score An Extra 50% Off Sale Items

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anthropologie is blessing us with incredible savings this weekend! Now through Sunday, you can score an extra 50% off sale items. So, if you've been eyeing a pair of pants or a chic blouse or super cute boho pillows, now is the time to get them. And since there are so many insane deals, we've rounded up a few hidden gems to get you started.
See below for our picks!
Seen Worn Kept Layla Embroidered Blouse
We're loving this peasant blouse with red and white embroidery! Pair it with your favorite denim and you'll have the perfect weekend fit.
Georgia Boater
This felted wool hat will instantly elevate any outfit! The color is to die for and the faux suede trim adds an extra chic touch.
Roberta Maxi Sweater Dress
We're obsessed with this striped sweater dress! It's perfect for spring and will look great with white booties.
Frankie Shearling Slippers
As self-proclaimed slipperholics, we have our eyes on these bold-hued furry slippers. And they come in nine colors!
Oak and Reed Yoga Mat and Blocks Set
If you're looking to upgrade your current yoga mat situation, we suggest picking up this $30 set that includes a cute yoga mat and blocks, too.
Chaser Charley Quarter-Zip Pullover
This tie-dye pullover is perfect for hanging around the house or wearing post-workout. Plus, it looks super comfy!
Maeve Magda Tapered Pants
With a flattering fit and versatile hue, these pants will take you from work to dinner in no time. And they come in navy!
All Roads Bloomfield Pillow
This handcrafted pillow will help add a pop of color to your bed or couch. We love the color combination and tassel details.
Pilcro Chrissy Babydoll Top
Available in four colors, this babydoll top will go great with a pair of jeans and strappy sandals.
