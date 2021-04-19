This $26 Body Oil Has 59,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You don't need a different product to treat every skincare concern. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is an efficient multi-tasker. The oil improves the appearance of stretch marks and scars, including acne scars and C-section scars. It also helps even out the skin tone. It's made from Vitamin E Oil, Chamomile Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Lavender Oil, which soothe skin and reduce inflammation.

And, of course, it's an oil, which means it's highly moisturizing. But, don't worry about it clogging your pores or feeling greasy. The oil is dermatologist recommended, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types. Bio-Oil is even safe to use during pregnancy. A product that does so much has to be super expensive, right? Not this time. It's available for just $26.

Porsha Williams included it in her list of Amazon must-haves. If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," check out the 59,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon.