Liam Payne Pays Tribute to Prince Philip With Must-See Portrait Painting

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

As a tribute to honor Prince Philip's passing, former One Direction member Liam Payne took to his Instagram stories to reveal his skillful portrait of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old songwriter posted his artwork at various stages, which led to the last post of his stories being the impressive painting, composed out of water color paint.

He also wrote within the post: "Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service."

The artistic tribute comes after the passing of Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Several other Royal family members have also paid tribute on social media, including both Prince William and Kate Middleton, who swapped their icons on their Kensington Royal Instagram and Twitter pages for the official crests in Philip's honor. The icons of the Clarence House social media accounts for both Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were changed as well.