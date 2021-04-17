How Jennifer Garner Made the Most of Her Quarantine Year

Instagram / Jennifer Garner

Enjoying activities conducive to stay-at-home orders certainly helped, such as cooking—whether for her very popular Instagram videos that she humbly tags #PretendCookingShow or for the at-home "restaurant" nights Garner devised, even serving her brood burgers in the car one night, hooking little trays onto the window. And her 10.7 million followers are obviously fans of the content she creates in glamorous locales like the backyard or, when she's feeling fancy, the laundry room.

Really, all just a natural progression from the shows she and her childhood best friend would produce and perform, selling tickets to the neighbors for 25 cents (all proceeds earmarked for charity), with a hit TV show and some blockbuster movies along the way.

It's about "creating adventures where there are none," Garner explained. For help with inspiration, the co-founder of organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm turns to her "mom friends. If a mom friend says she tried something and it worked, I try it. All the time. And I really do. That's what a mom network does for each other, right? We really do raise kids in a community, not a vacuum."

Asked how she stays so positive, she admitted, "I don't know that I've stayed positive the whole time. I think I've had a couple of temper tantrums. And I hope [my kids] have too. I think you have to. It's like, have your feelings. But there's so much to be grateful for. And then you take a breath and start brainstorming about what we can do to help."