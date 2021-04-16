Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host Star-Studded Livestream-a-Thon for Great Cause

Jon Stewart, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews and more stars will join Jimmy Kimmel in hopes of raising funds for NEXT for AUTISM.

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel is using his platform for good.

On Friday, April 16, the comedian announced he will be joining forces with NASA engineer and YouTube creator Mark Rober for a live-stream event to raise money to support NEXT for AUTISM.

Presented by YouTube Originals, the interactive livestream-a-thon will feature musical performances, comedy skits and even some DIY science skits.

Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Chris RockConan O'BrienJohn OliverJack Black, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Terry Crews and Zach Galifianakis are just some of the familiar faces who are expected to participate.

And yes, even more names are expected to be announced in the coming days. 

"Autism awareness is such a personal cause for my family and me," Mark shared in a statement. "It is inspiring to team up with Jimmy and Robert [Smigel] and create this unprecedented opportunity to bring together traditional entertainment stars with some of the world's biggest YouTube creators."

The YouTube creator added, "I don't think we have ever seen these worlds unite on a scale like this before. The best part is that this is all being done for people in need and who are so deserving."

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching and supporting innovative programs.

This isn't the first time Jimmy has used his A-list status to raise awareness about an important cause.  On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host has been open about the great work Children's Hospital Los Angeles has done for his 3-year-old son and so many kids.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy would often gives thanks to frontline workers including nurses in his ABC show.

To get involved, mark your calendars for the live-stream event, powered exclusively by Tiltify, kicking off Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on YouTube.

