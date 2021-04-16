Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

﻿Courteney Cox Proves She’s the Ultimate Monica in Hilarious Nod to Her Friends Character

Courteney Cox proved exactly why she was the perfect fit for her on-screen character. Scroll down to see the humorous Instagram clip!

The one where Courteney Cox proved she was made to play Monica.

Actress Courteney Cox shared a clip on her Instagram on Thursday, April 15 with the title: "Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica."

And, yes, after 10 seasons, she is, in fact, a full-on Monica.

In the video, the 56-year-old actress shows off a level of organization that is fit for her cherished on-screen character, opening up her immaculate utensil drawer and revealing her stash of labeled spices. The finale: A pantry to just drool over.

Not only does Courteney enjoy the beauty of her categorized shelf life, but stars and fans in the comments were mesmerized as well.

Actress Kathy Najimy commented, "I'm the opposite of a Monica...I'm the lady who owns the thrift store in ‘The One with the vintage stuff," while Sarah Hyland wrote: "I had an orgasm when that drawer opened."

Erin Foster also chimed in on the joke, commenting with, "Classic Monica."

This isn't the first time the Friends star has shown qualities reminiscent of Monica Geller.

When Courteney appeared in the show Celebrity Escape Room in May 2020, she reminded her teammates of the character almost instantly. Once former co-star Lisa Kudrow landed on the wrong color during the game, Courteney shouted at her to help the team along. "I see a little bit of Monica coming out in Courteney and I like it," actor and show producer Jack Black remarked.

Now we really can't wait until the cast is there for us at their upcoming reunion!

